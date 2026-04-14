Attal joined the firm in 2010 and has built a reputation as a strategic negotiator and litigator, providing invaluable guidance to both French and international clients. His extensive education includes degrees in Anglo-American law, international law, and multimedia law, complemented by teaching law at ESSEC for over a decade. Attal expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him by the firm's partners, stating, “In a climate where commercial relations are becoming increasingly strained, litigation is becoming a preventive tool and a powerful lever for influencing negotiations.” May Jarjour, from the executive committee, praised Attal's promotion, emphasising his key role in client relationships and commercial strategies.