Anna Bond is a leader in discrimination and DE&I issues with a strong background in Employment Tribunal litigation and is known for her pragmatic approach, particularly in sensitive partner matters. Kevin Gallagher has considerable experience defending complex claims in Northern Ireland's Industrial Tribunal and courts, providing practical advice on various employment-related issues. Roch Glowacki brings a wealth of knowledge in digital media and new technologies, assisting clients at the intersection of media and technology while also engaging in educational initiatives. Ailsa Morris focuses on employment tribunal litigation and supports the management of Lewis Silkin’s rockhopper service. JJ Shaw excels in advising on complex commercial contracts and technology matters across dynamic sectors, with significant expertise in sports-related legal affairs. Scarlett Wheeler, with extensive construction law experience, helps clients navigate procurement transactions and contentious issues, focusing on diverse sectors including healthcare and mixed-use developments. Gemma Woodhead, a seasoned employment lawyer with experience at Warner Bros. and Epic Games, advises on international employment law, especially in cross-border projects. Rachel Worrall works on complex real estate matters, providing expert support for high-profile acquisitions and corporate deals. Lucy Lewis, Chair of Lewis Silkin, remarked on the remarkable contributions made by these individuals, stating that their promotions reflect the firm's exceptional talent. The promotions take effect on 1st April, increasing the total number of partners to 110 across multiple locations.