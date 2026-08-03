Lewis Silkin NI marks fifth anniversary

The Belfast office of Lewis Silkin is celebrating its fifth anniversary, marking a remarkable transformation from a small team of just eight to a robust workforce of over 80. The rapid expansion follows the firm's collaboration with employment law specialists Jones Cassidy Brett in 2021 and its merger with tech-focused law firm Forde Campbell in 2022. This growth has seen the firm establish a diverse team, comprising eight partners, alongside 74 lawyers, paralegals, and support staff, specialising in sectors such as employment, immigration, intellectual property, corporate law, technology, media, and data.

Ciara Fulton, partner and head of the Belfast office, attributes the team's exponential growth to their commitment to Lewis Silkin’s core principles. She shares that “since day one we have focussed on protecting the most important assets of any business, its ideas and people, while doing so in a way that stays true to Lewis Silkin’s core values of bravery and kindness.” Fulton emphasizes that this approach has propelled the firm's reputation as experts and has contributed to its standing as an excellent employer.

The Belfast office has placed significant emphasis on nurturing its talent, boasting a culture of progression with 16 internal promotions and five solicitors qualifying through its trainee scheme. Currently, eight trainees are on track to qualify soon, and the firm plans to continue enhancing its trainee intake into 2027. Furthermore, the firm recently announced the addition of several key personnel, including media law partner Olivia O’Kane and employment partner Kevin Gallagher, reflecting a steady commitment to strengthening expertise.

The employment team remains the largest in the Belfast office, comprising 41% of the workforce, and continues to expand alongside a growing trademark team amid increasing demand for brand protection services. In a significant case earlier this year, Lewis Silkin NI supported the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery in a crucial constitutional and human rights law matter involving Northern Ireland's legacy framework.

Outside of legal work, the Belfast team actively engages with the community by championing causes such as Pride, enhancing social mobility, and collaborating with local organisations, including Business in the Community and The Welcome Organisation. Fulton emphasizes the ambition moving forward, stating “we want the momentum of the last five years to continue” and they plan to integrate innovative tools for improved service delivery.

Belfast is rapidly becoming a strategically important location for Lewis Silkin, with plans to leverage collaborative efforts with their offices in Dublin, London, and several other cities, ensuring an international reach that adds value for their clients.