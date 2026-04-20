The firm has experienced significant growth since its establishment in 2022, expanding from a team of four to 47 colleagues, including eight partners. Buckley, who arrives from DWF, has extensive experience in various areas of information law, including data protection and cyber work. His specialisms encompass Data Protection Officer services, compliance reviews, and handling investigations from the Information Commissioner's Office. Buckley remarked, “There is enormous potential to establish a leading data practice for businesses across the North West, in the context of a thriving economy and growing use of AI in Manchester and the wider region. Lewis Silkin is well known for its expertise in data, cyber and AI and I’m delighted to be joining the team. I look forward to contributing to the firm’s continued success.” Richard Miskella, Joint Managing Partner, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome JP to Lewis Silkin. His appointment as our first data Partner in Manchester is a significant milestone for the office and reflects our commitment to growing our capabilities in the region. JP's deep expertise in data protection, AI and cyber work will be a tremendous asset to our clients and further strengthens our market-leading data practice. Manchester continues to be a key part of our growth strategy, and JP's arrival underscores the exciting momentum we are building there."