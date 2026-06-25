Legalfly launches new access feature

LEGALFLY, the legal operating system for corporates, has announced the launch of Collaborator Access, the first Legal AI platform aimed at democratising the power and functionality of legal tools throughout an entire enterprise, rather than limiting them to in-house legal teams. This innovative update allows departments involved in legal work, including procurement, sales, HR, and operations, to directly interact with core legal systems, all within a secure environment complemented by appropriate guardrails. This significant step alleviates the bottleneck effects that in-house legal teams often encounter and facilitates a more efficient workflow across various business units.

Ruben Miessen, CEO of LEGALFLY, explains, “Everybody knows that legal AI makes legal teams faster, but we want to make entire businesses faster.” Miessen identifies that large enterprises typically employ significantly more managerial positions than lawyers, generating a considerable volume of legal work. He adds, “Our new Collaborator Access enables all of these critical stakeholders to do better, quicker, safer legal work.” This introduction reflects a growing demand for a safe and structured use of legal AI across diverse business functions, enhancing the organisation of legal processes.

Furthermore, Collaborator Access is designed to benefit users financially, presenting a lower-cost licensing option compared to traditional legal team users. It allows business teams to ask questions and conduct reviews under the legal team's defined guardrails. The platform integrates seamlessly with common tools, such as Word and Outlook, meaning users can engage in legal work without needing new software or extensive training. Communication occurs through familiar channels like email, Slack, or Teams, ensuring that requests and documents are routed to the appropriate parties while managing time constraints on legal staff.

Miessen remarks, “AI is very powerful, but can be misused. We want to ensure that employees outside of the legal team are using the right AI tools.” With all data anonymised by default, LEGALFLY's approach mitigates risks associated with generalist AI tools, safeguarding both the enterprise and its legal teams.

Several clients, including Wealins, part of Foyer Group, have already successfully implemented Collaborator Access. Luc Rasscheart, CEO of Wealins, notes, “Our compliance team, who do the AML and KYC checks, have started using LEGALFLY because of its document anonymisation capabilities.” He observes that other teams, including Finance, have also adopted the platform, highlighting its versatility and effectiveness.

LEGALFLY's Collaborator Access not only enhances the integration of legal tools within business operations but also fortifies in-house legal teams by enabling them to focus on critical functions, thus fostering a more cohesive and efficient legal workflow across the enterprise.