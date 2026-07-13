Legal Services Board review echoes change

The Ministry of Justice has published an independent review of the Legal Services Board (LSB) conducted by Richard Lloyd. This comprehensive assessment stresses the significant regulatory failures that have resulted in considerable detriment to consumers within the legal services market. Monisha Shah, the Chair of the Legal Services Board, expressed her support for the review, stating "I welcome the publication of Richard Lloyd’s review and the recommendations in his report. Regulatory failures have resulted in significant consumer detriment. We accept our responsibility in the failure of the system to protect the interests of consumers."

Shah acknowledged that the public deserves better outcomes from the legal regulatory framework, calling it "an important moment of reflection for the Legal Services Board about our impact in protecting and promoting the interests of consumers in a rapidly changing legal services market."

Emphasising the LSB's crucial role, Shah noted the necessity for the organisation to foster trust and confidence within the sector, which consequently supports innovation, growth, and access to justice for both consumers and businesses. Shah affirmed the LSB's commitment to collaborating with frontline regulators to enhance legal services while protecting consumer interests.

The recommendations in Lloyd's report will pave the way for a significant rearrangement of priorities within the LSB. Shah remarked, "This report gives us a clear, independent basis for a major reset." The LSB intends to adopt a sharper regulatory focus alongside a more dynamic, risk-based approach, concentrating on issues that pose the greatest risk to consumers. Actions have already been initiated towards separating enforcement and oversight functions from regulatory policy and engagement efforts.

Looking ahead, the LSB plans to consult on a concentrated three-year strategy in the autumn, abandoning its current 10-year sector-wide strategy to outline its key priorities. Shah also recounted the complexity of the regulatory landscape, acknowledging that "many colleagues across the legal system took the time to engage with the review and their important perspectives are reflected in this report and its recommendations."

As the LSB moves forward, it will work closely with the Ministry of Justice, regulators, and other stakeholders to deliberate on the identified recommendations. Shah concluded, emphasizing her dedication to steering the report's outcomes alongside the Board and the recently appointed permanent Chief Executive, Richard Orpin, asserting that they will "consider the recommendations in full, working closely with the Ministry of Justice, the regulators and others, and set out how we will take them forward."