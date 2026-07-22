Legal aid reforms need urgent attention

The Law Society of Scotland has welcomed the launch of a new consultation paper on the Legal Aid (Scotland) Bill, viewing it as a crucial step towards resolving the ongoing access to justice crisis. This initiative by the Scottish Government aims to modernise the existing legal aid system by establishing core principles that underpin its operations. One significant aspect highlighted is that legal aid should remain widely available, respond to demand, be delivered by publicly funded private solicitors, and be directed towards those most in need financially.

Serena Sutherland, President of the Law Society of Scotland, emphasised its importance by stating, “This is an enormously important moment for access to justice in Scotland. The government’s decision to prioritise reform so early in this new parliamentary session is an acknowledgement of the Law Society’s long-term efforts seeking action to address the legal aid crisis.” The current legal aid framework is characterised by persistent challenges, making it increasingly difficult for solicitors to offer necessary legal advice to those who require assistance.

Sutherland further elaborated on the situation by noting, “The problems in legal aid are deep rooted and long standing. The current arrangements make it unsustainable for many solicitors to provide legal aid funded advice to people who need their help.” The complexities and bureaucratic hurdles within the present system not only burden solicitors but also hinder access to justice for vulnerable populations.

She firmly asserted that “these legal aid reforms must rise to the challenge, recognising Scotland’s access to justice crisis and providing solutions that are equivalent in scale.” With ongoing collaboration in mind, Sutherland stated, “We will continue to engage constructively with the Scottish Government, the Scottish Legal Aid Board and other key stakeholders during this process to ensure Scotland has a legal aid system that is fit for the 21st century.” The upcoming reforms signify a hopeful prospect for those navigating the legal ecosystem in Scotland as efforts intensify to create a more accessible justice system for all.