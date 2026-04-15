The Legal Aid Agency is gearing up for the rollout of its 2026 Provider Survey, which will launch on 27 April 2026. This significant initiative aims to improve understanding of the capacity and demand within the legal aid sector. By participating, legal aid providers can share their knowledge and experiences, ultimately contributing to the development of more effective legal aid services. The survey will be open to all providers who currently hold a live legal aid contract and will close on 1 June 2026.

“Your valuable insights will strengthen legal aid and shape the future of legal aid delivery,” the agency has stated. The collaboration between the Legal Aid Agency and the Ministry of Justice aims to cultivate a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and the challenges faced by providers. As the agency notes, insights gathered from this survey will be instrumental in addressing current hurdles in their partnership with providers.

On the survey's launch day, providers will receive an email with a link tailored for each of their offices. This email will be directed to the staff member specified as the liaison between their firm and the Legal Aid Agency. “The email will be sent from ProviderSurvey@justice.gov.uk,” the agency has confirmed. It is essential for providers to be vigilant; if they do not receive their link by 5:00pm on 27 April 2026, they should instruct their nominated liaison to check their junk or spam folders. If the link is missing, the Legal Aid Agency encourages contacting the LAA Insights Team directly for assistance.

The Legal Aid Agency expresses gratitude in advance for the cooperation of providers, highlighting that a higher participation rate will yield richer insights. “Thank you in advance for your participation and valuable insights,” they added. For any further questions or clarifications, providers are encouraged to reach out via ProviderSurvey@justice.gov.uk.