Legal aid investment to cut delays

Victims of crime may finally experience quicker justice as the government unveils a substantial legal aid investment. The plan, which involves up to £34 million annually, intends to strengthen the legal sector, leading to an increase in the number of cases that can be processed, thereby alleviating the ongoing court backlog.

Recently published proposals specify that barristers engaged in legal aid work will benefit from an average fee increase of 11 per cent, reflecting their essential contribution to the justice system and the ongoing need to address court delays. Those barristers specialised in handling cases involving rape and serious sexual offences are set to see even more significant fee increases, sometimes exceeding 13 per cent, and in specific guilty plea instances, rates could rise by nearly 50 per cent. The adjustments are designed to reflect the intricate nature of such cases while also supporting the government’s objective to halve incidents of violence against women and girls within the next decade by facilitating quicker access to justice for victims.

This crucial investment, which also encompasses £3.5 million already designated for preparatory fees to enhance trial readiness, aims to ensure that criminal legal aid continues to attract and retain skilled barristers. By bolstering capacity within the legal sector, more criminal cases can be addressed, contributing to reduced court backlogs and allowing victims their rightful day in court.

The overall funding package is a vital step towards revitalising a criminal legal aid sector that has suffered from years of underinvestment, supporting the skilled professionals central to the justice system while also ensuring defendants can access high-quality representation. Sarah Sackman KC MP, Minister for Courts and Legal Services, remarked, "Victims deserve to see justice delivered without unnecessary delay. That's why we are investing up to £34 million a year in criminal legal aid, supporting the barristers who keep cases moving through the courts and help ensure offenders are brought to justice." She added that "this investment will strengthen the legal aid sector, enable more cases to be heard and help cut the court backlog, ensuring victims receive swifter justice."

Alongside this package, the government is also reviewing potential fee increases for barristers when defendants enter guilty pleas, as well as for plea and trial preparation hearings. These changes aim to recognise and reward the essential work done prior to a case going to trial. Additional proposals include fee rises for appeals heard in magistrates’ courts and the Court of Appeal, as well as committals for sentencing and post-sentencing hearings in the Crown Court, amongst other pre-trial hearings.

By implementing these reforms, the government hopes to better acknowledge the complexity and skill required in handling such legal matters while also supporting junior barristers and fostering a robust pipeline of legal talent. With over 80,000 cases currently backlogged in the Crown Court, this investment marks an important stride towards enhancing capacity, expediting case processing, and delivering justice more swiftly for victims. This announcement further aligns with the Courts and Tribunals Bill, a legislative initiative aimed at enacting pragmatic reforms necessary to diminish the Crown Court backlog, ultimately ensuring fair and prompt justice for all victims.