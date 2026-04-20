The Attorney General’s Pro Bono Committee has proudly announced the release of the third annual Pro Bono Recognition List, showcasing over 5,500 lawyers from England and Wales committed to providing essential pro bono legal assistance. This impressive figure underscores the legal profession’s dedication to ensuring access to justice for those lacking financial resources for legal support. Each lawyer acknowledged has contributed a minimum of 25 hours of pro bono work over the past year, helping individuals and communities that may have otherwise been left without legal aid.

The 2026 Recognition List demonstrated notable diversity with entries from 120 different locations, including lawyers from nearly 500 law firms, barristers’ chambers, corporations, and universities. Additionally, this year marked the inclusion of trademark and patent attorneys, with 37 professionals receiving recognition. The List saw an impressive 16% increase from the previous year, evidencing a robust upward trend in pro bono contributions since its inception.

Patron of the Recognition List, Baroness Carr, The Lady Chief Justice, expressed her gratitude for the dedication shown by those recognised. “The lawyers recognised on the List follow the long tradition of the legal profession in volunteering their time to provide free legal assistance to individuals and charities. It is therefore particularly welcome to see that a number of lawyers have appeared on the List for multiple years, demonstrating their continued commitment to pro bono.”

The diversity of lawyers celebrated this year comprises 4,630 solicitors, 700 barristers, 136 legal executives, and 47 registered foreign/European lawyers. Vice President of the Law Society of England and Wales, Brett Dixon, articulated the significance of the List, stating, “We welcome the 2026 Pro Bono Recognition List which highlights the outstanding commitment shown by legal professionals across England and Wales.”

Several heartwarming case studies illustrate the direct impact of pro bono work in the community. Solicitor Naga Kandiah recently supported a vulnerable member of the Windrush generation, successfully advocating for her right to remain in the UK, reuniting her with family after five decades apart. Meanwhile, barrister Emma Christie stepped in to represent a mother facing numerous challenges, ensuring her son with special educational needs secured a school placement tailored to his requirements.

Ian Hunt, a CILEX Fellow, emphasised the importance of community support through his long-standing work at East Devon Law LLP. His firm regularly conducts free legal clinics for organisations like Age UK and Cancer Research UK. “There’s great satisfaction in helping people who otherwise wouldn’t have access to advice,” Ian noted.

The 2026 Pro Bono Recognition List represents not just individual achievements, but a collective commitment to the principle of access to justice, highlighting the importance of pro bono work in the legal landscape and inspiring further contributions to community support initiatives.