Lawyers increasingly prefer AI grounded in legal sources

In a world where artificial intelligence continues to shape numerous professions, a significant shift is occurring within the legal sector. Research published by LexisNexis® Legal & Professional reveals that 81% of lawyers now prefer AI tools grounded in trusted legal sources, a notable increase from 70% just a year ago. This growing comfort with AI indicates a collective move towards ensuring that legal professionals can rely on accurate and authoritative information.

The 2026 survey, which polled 543 legal professionals, highlights a dual aspect of increasing reliance on AI and rising concerns about its potential drawbacks. While the use of AI has become mainstream—94% of lawyers now incorporate it into their legal work—there are worries regarding accuracy and the possibility of misinterpretation. A staggering 77% of respondents believe that AI is causing clients or the public to misinterpret the law, an issue that has prompted discussions about the responsibilities of legal practitioners when using such technologies.

The top concern among the surveyed lawyers revolves around inaccuracies, with 83% indicating they fear the reliance on fabricated information. This is significantly greater than concerns related to confidential data leakage and over-reliance on AI, which stand at 53% and 52% respectively. Legal research remains the primary domain where AI is utilised, with 69% of lawyers employing it for this purpose. Other common applications include document summarisation (62%) and drafting or reviewing documents (53%).

Furthermore, as AI tools become more embedded in legal strategies, the proportion of organisations incorporating AI into their operational frameworks has surged from 17% in January 2026 to 29% today. This adoption is not just about improving efficiency; it could also influence career trajectories within the profession. The research shows that 46% of lawyers feel their careers would be adversely affected by their organisation's failure to fully embrace AI, a significant increase from 28% the previous year.

As the legal landscape transforms, billing practices may also evolve. The survey revealed that 55% of lawyers now believe that AI will change how law firms bill for their services, compared to just 40% in January 2025, signalling a shift towards innovative pricing structures driven by technology.

Dylan Brown, the report’s editor at LexisNexis, stated that “The findings point to a legal profession that is becoming more comfortable with AI, but more demanding about the trust, accuracy and authority behind it. As adoption accelerates, lawyers increasingly want AI tools that support rather than replace professional judgement.” This emphasis on foundational integrity in AI tools illustrates a pivotal moment in how legal professionals approach the integration of technology into their practice.