Lawscot Foundation honours Lauren Fowler’s legacy

The donation comes from Lauren Fowler's family after her untimely passing in May 2025. As a well-respected solicitor and member of the Law Society of Scotland Council, Lauren made significant contributions to the legal community throughout her career. The contributions she made included her role as a partner at Ayrshire law firm Frazer Coogans Solicitors, where her expertise in child and family law was recognised with a dual accreditation in 2017. This achievement marked her as the first solicitor in Ayrshire to hold such an accreditation.

Throughout her career, Lauren also worked as a court reporter, safeguarder, and curator ad litem, showcasing her dedication to serving the community and advocating for vulnerable individuals. Her influence extended to her position on the Law Society of Scotland Council, where she tirelessly fought for the rights of young people.

Kay McCorquodale, Chair of the Lawscot Foundation, expressed gratitude for the family’s generous gift, stating “We are incredibly grateful to Lauren’s family for making this donation on her behalf. Lauren worked tirelessly as an advocate for young people in her role as a child and family law solicitor. We are very proud to carry forward her legacy in supporting those who are facing immeasurable challenges by using this generous donation to help an aspiring solicitor pursue their legal education. It is a privilege to get to do that in her name. We can’t thank her family enough for their support.”

This donation will enable a scholar to gain access to essential resources and support, continuing Lauren Fowler's legacy within the legal profession and furthering her commitment to helping those in need.