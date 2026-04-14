Lawfront, the UK's leading consolidator of legal services, has announced its acquisition of Field Seymour Parkes (FSP), a well-established law firm based in Reading with a turnover of £15 million. FSP serves both business and private clients and boasts an impressive team of 85 qualified professionals. The firm has achieved a remarkable 9% compound annual growth rate in recent years, thanks to its outstanding performance across various practice areas including Real Estate, Corporate, Private Client, Employment, and Dispute Resolution. Its reputation is further highlighted by its recognition in the legal community, earning one Tier 1 and seven Tier 2 rankings in the Legal 500.

Ian Machray, Managing Partner of Field Seymour Parkes, commented "Joining Lawfront represents an exciting new chapter for our firm. This partnership will accelerate our organic growth ambitions, enabling us to invest in new talent, leverage cutting-edge technologies, and take on increasingly complex, high-value work for our clients. Lawfront's platform provides the infrastructure and support to secure our firm's long-term success while preserving the client-focused culture that has defined us."

Neil Lloyd, CEO of Lawfront, added "Field Seymour Parkes is a great addition to Lawfront. They bring a strong market position in a new geography for us, helping fill out our national network of regional firms. Strong profitable growth, an ambitious management team and a great people culture, they have all the things we look for in our regional partner firms. We look forward to working with the team, investing in their people, IT and AI, to help them achieve their growth ambitions in the region.”

This acquisition marks a significant development in Lawfront’s strategy to reinforce its presence in the legal market and facilitate the growth of its partner firms across the country. By integrating Field Seymour Parkes into its network, Lawfront aims to create new opportunities for both firms, leveraging synergies and aligning goals to enhance client service while maintaining high-quality legal standards.