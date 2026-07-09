Law Society urges fair non-disclosure agreement reforms

Law Society of England and Wales president Mark Evans said “We support the UK government’s aim of preventing the misuse of non-disclosure agreements, in cases of workplace harassment and discrimination. Any reforms must protect workers while preserving access to justice, being practical and proportionate in their application. Independent advice is an important safeguard, helping individuals understand their rights and make informed decisions.

Additional procedural requirements should be carefully considered given the existing pressures on the employment tribunal system. The focus should be on preventing misuse without creating unnecessary barriers to settlement or dispute resolution. Reforms that increase cost, complexity or delay risk discouraging settlement, adding pressure to tribunals and slowing the resolution of workplace disputes.”