In an effort to improve technology decisions among legal practitioners, the Law Society of England and Wales has published a practical guide addressing the risks associated with the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). As more firms incorporate AI into their routine operations—like drafting documents and analysing case materials—they are urged to consider the potential downsides that come with these advancements. While AI presents numerous benefits, including improved efficiency, it also brings several risks that cannot be overlooked.

The guide warns that poor adoption of AI may lead to significant vulnerabilities, particularly in areas such as data protection and output reliability. Ian Jeffery, chief executive at the Law Society, emphasised the importance of safe technology integration by stating, “Our new guide helps firms ask the right questions, avoid common pitfalls and make informed decisions." In highlighting the double-edged nature of technology, he noted, “The benefits of technology can be enormous, allowing more time to focus on original thinking and innovation. But the downside can be considerable if firms do not adopt new technologies, including AI, safely and responsibly to serve the people and communities they live in.”

This newly released document details practical steps to help solicitors ascertain their business needs, choose appropriate technology, and implement it effectively. Additionally, it includes downloadable templates aimed at bolstering procurement processes, ensuring firms can adopt technology in a manner that is both efficient and secure. The Law Society continues to stress that human oversight remains a critical component in the deployment of AI tools, particularly given their propensity for inherent biases and inaccuracies. As the landscape of legal practice evolves with technology, resources such as this guide will be vital for maintaining integrity and trust within the profession.