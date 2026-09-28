Law Society continues support for charities

The Law Society of England and Wales has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing access to justice and supporting legal professionals' mental wellbeing by announcing three more years of funding for LawWorks and LawCare. The funding, which will begin in November 2026 and run until October 2029, allocates £130,000 to LawWorks and £170,000 to LawCare in the first year.

Louise Hanson, the Law Society's executive director of membership and external affairs, expressed pride in the ongoing partnership, stating that “the Law Society’s continued funding of LawWorks and LawCare, two charities which do so much to support members of the public and solicitors” underlines a commitment to these vital resources. She highlighted that “lawyers face intense pressures including long working hours, heavy workloads and burnout” and emphasised the priority of wellbeing in the profession. LawCare, through its comprehensive resources, “helps legal professionals lead better and more fulfilling lives while building their career.”

Furthermore, addressing the crucial issue of access to justice, Hanson noted: “We work closely with LawWorks to bridge that gap. They enable our members to deliver pro bono support and serve their communities.” Rebecca Wilkinson, chief executive at LawWorks, expressed gratitude for the continued funding, commenting that “the multi-year funding is particularly welcome, as it gives us greater financial certainty and enables us to plan ahead with confidence.”

Meanwhile, Trish McLellan, interim chief executive at LawCare, remarked that “continuing this commitment to LawCare for another three years sends a strong message about the importance of mental health and wellbeing across the legal profession.” This partnership aims not only to provide immediate assistance but to foster a resilient support system within the legal community.