Law firms across the UK are voicing strong apprehensions regarding the legal liabilities and regulatory penalties that may arise from lighter regulations under the forthcoming Leeds Reforms. A recent survey conducted by compliance training provider Skillcast highlighted that 33% of legal firms reported a high level of concern about increased legal and regulatory risks as these reforms are set to be implemented. The findings were derived from Skillcast’s ‘Red Tape Trade-Off Study’, which encompassed feedback from 170 full-time employees within the legal sector, aiming to evaluate how firms are responding to anticipated regulatory changes.

The Leeds Reforms, announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, aim to promote UK competitiveness by easing regulatory burdens, with the first phase scheduled for implementation in April 2026. Despite the potential benefits of reducing red tape, eight in ten surveyed firms expressed some level of concern about the risks presented by lighter-touch frameworks. Of those surveyed, 35% anticipate positive impacts from diminished regulatory constraints, while 18% predict negative consequences, with the remaining 47% remaining uncertain, indicating a cautious optimism overshadowed by awareness of potential risks.

Respondents ranked legal liability, regulatory penalties, and reputational damage as the primary risks associated with lighter regulation. Interestingly, despite the introduction of the 'failure to prevent fraud' corporate offence under the Economic Crime and Transparency Act (ECCTA), fraud or financial crime exposure was regarded as a lower-priority concern, highlighting potential gaps in organisational risk assessments. The survey revealed that while legal liability stands as the foremost concern, only 31% of respondents viewed ongoing monitoring and risk assessments as crucial, suggesting a significant blind spot regarding compliance readiness.

Amid these concerns, a notable 44% of law firms reported that they have not increased their compliance expenditure in the last year leading up to the reforms. Despite recognizing the importance of regular employee training to ensure compliance — endorsed by 23.5% of those surveyed — firms appear hesitant to bolster their compliance budgets. The need for a structured compliance framework became clear, with 20% of respondents identifying the establishment of internal policies and procedures as a priority, alongside 13.3% advocating for dedicated compliance teams.

Vivek Dodd, CEO at Skillcast, stated that "The Leeds Reforms represent a genuine opportunity for UK competitiveness as they fundamentally change how firms must approach governance, moving from following prescriptive rules to demonstrating outcomes-based compliance." He added that while many law firms welcome the promise of lighter regulation, there is an evident concern regarding the "greater legal liability and reputational risks under lighter regulation". Dodd cautioned that "the firms that underestimate this transition risk serious legal, financial, and reputational consequences," emphasising the importance of strengthened internal controls and enhanced compliance training capabilities given the shift towards self-governance.

As the legal landscape evolves, the ambiguity and potential pitfalls surrounding the Leeds Reforms represent significant challenges for UK law firms, necessitating a re-evaluation of compliance strategies to mitigate emerging risks.