An overhaul of immigration rules in the UK has prompted a notable uptick in the legal landscape. Cartwright King, a prominent law firm operating across the country, has reported a staggering 40% increase in the caseload of its immigration department this summer. This surge stems from numerous businesses and individuals seeking guidance on navigating the new legal framework to settle in the UK.

The government introduced a fresh set of policies aimed at "restoring control" over inward migration, which took effect on 22 July 2025. Among the significant changes, the time required to achieve permanent settled status has extended from five to ten years, and higher compliance standards for businesses sponsoring migrant workers have been implemented, along with stricter criteria for skilled worker visas. Additionally, graduate visas for students have been shortened from two years to 18 months, and increased English language requirements have been introduced across various visa categories, including family visas.

Nisha Leel, Head of Immigration at Cartwright King, highlighted the widespread concerns raised by these changes. “This major shift in immigration policy is causing concern for employers as well as individuals and families. In particular, business owners are worried about filling gaps in their workforces, at a time when many are struggling with more broad economic challenges. Simply speaking, this will make it more difficult for some sectors to find the right people.”

In anticipation of the expected influx of work, law firms are bolstering their teams to manage client needs related to eligibility assessments, appeals for denied visas, and advising on complex visa and sponsorship processes. The changes are projected to disproportionately affect sectors like social care, which historically depend on overseas labour.

While the government has signalled intentions to invest in the development of domestic skilled workers to address labour shortages, Nisha pointed out the potential downsides. “The risk is that these new policies make Britain a less attractive home for highly skilled workers who would actively contribute to the economy,” she said. “Although the government wants to nurture homegrown talent, these plans will take some time to come to fruition, meaning industries which rely on migrant work now have no time to adjust.”

Cartwright King has proactively enhanced its immigration department this year, with Nisha taking the helm in May. The firm, noted for its expertise in complex legal matters, continues to play a crucial role in facilitating avenues for skilled workers seeking to establish themselves in the UK amidst an evolving immigration landscape.