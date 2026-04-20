The Law Commission of England and Wales has initiated a project that aims to explore the potential introduction of a consumer class actions regime. This move comes in the wake of heightened discussions on the effectiveness of consumer laws, which are essential for protecting consumers and promoting fair competition within the market. Stronger enforcement mechanisms are needed to combat ongoing consumer harm, deter unlawful business practices, and ensure that all consumers are treated fairly.

In response to these concerns, the Government has tasked the Law Commission with evaluating whether existing consumer law enforcement methods could be bolstered by a consumer class actions system. The project will scrutinise the possible advantages and risks associated with such a regime while also considering how it could be structured if implemented.

To facilitate this evaluation, the Law Commission is reaching out for input from various stakeholders, encouraging anyone interested to fill out an Initial Scoping Questionnaire. Responses are requested by 30 October 2026 and can be sent to consumerclassactions@lawcommission.gov.uk.

As the project progresses, the Law Commission hopes to engage with a diverse range of individuals and organisations to gather insights that will inform a consultation paper outlining provisional proposals for reform.

Professor Solène Rowan, Commissioner for Commercial and Common Law, expressed the importance of this initiative by saying “The Law Commission welcomes the opportunity to bring its expertise in evidence based law reform to consumer class actions. The project will examine the benefits and risks of introducing a consumer class actions regime and make recommendations as to how such a regime might operate.” This exploration of consumer class actions could potentially reshape consumer protection laws, making them more robust for the future.