A landmark ruling from the High Court in Glasgow has spurred solicitors in England and Wales to urge their courts to adopt similar principles, as legal and support sectors contemplate the implications of this verdict on domestic abuse cases across the UK. Lee Milne, a 40-year-old from Dundee, was sentenced on 10 April to eight years in prison after being found guilty of culpable homicide, stemming from a protracted history of abusive behaviour towards his wife, Kimberly Milne, who was just 28 years old. This case marks a significant milestone, as it is the first instance in Scotland where an offender has been held criminally responsible for the suicide of their partner following a jury trial.

Nichola Skayman, Head of Domestic Abuse and Private Law Children Team at Pepperells Solicitors, expressed that the ruling signifies a pivotal juncture in the way the law acknowledges the devastating aftermath of domestic abuse. Nichola stated: "This is a truly significant moment in the legal recognition of domestic abuse and its consequences. For the first time, a jury has held an abuser criminally responsible for the death of a partner he drove to take her own life. That matters enormously." Despite the ruling being confined to Scottish jurisdiction, she hopes it will influence the way similar cases are addressed in England and Wales.

On 27 July 2023, Kimberly tragically died after jumping from a bridge onto the A90 in Dundee, where she was subsequently struck by a vehicle. Disturbing CCTV footage captured Milne’s aggressive behaviour, showcasing him shouting at her, driving his car towards her, and forcibly restraining her shortly before her death. The footage revealed Kimberly cowering from Milne, hiding behind a wall, and trailing behind him as he led the way.

Prosecutors were able to substantiate that Milne had subjected Kimberly to 18 months of multifaceted abuse, encompassing physical, verbal, emotional, and psychological torment, demonstrating that his harmful conduct was a significant factor contributing to her tragic demise. In her sentencing remarks, Judge Lady Drummond noted: "By the jury's verdict, you must bear responsibility not only for all of your abusive acts but for causing her death." Lady Drummond emphasised that domestic abuse is seldom characterised by solitary incidents of violence, highlighting the importance of understanding "nonetheless harmful, exertions of power and control in a relationship" which played a central role in this case.

Nichola further indicated that domestic abuse charities in Scotland might amplify optimism surrounding the potential ramifications of this ruling. "ASSIST, a branch of Women's Aid, has welcomed this outcome as a positive step forward. Women's Aid already holds significant influence in England and Wales, and their support for this ruling will not go unnoticed. We can only hope that the principles underpinning this verdict begin to shape how similar cases are handled on this side of the border."

Pepperells Solicitors continue to urge anyone experiencing domestic abuse to seek specialist legal advice at the earliest opportunity. The firm’s dedicated domestic abuse team is well-equipped to provide advice on protective orders, criminal proceedings, and comprehensive legal support for those affected by such circumstances.