Knowledge infrastructure is law firms’ next growth engine

Law firms are sitting on decades of untapped institutional knowledge – held in documents, emails, and systems – that, if properly centralised and deployed, can drive revenue growth through stronger client relationships, competitive differentiation, and a self-reinforcing cycle of lawyer development.

For this precise reason, firm leaders must shift away from viewing knowledge infrastructure investment as simply an IT cost and instead view it as a growth strategy – one that intelligently unlocks collective knowledge and, ultimately, delivers superior business outcomes.

Shifting the conversation

For decades, clients have asked their law firms to know their business – to be an extension of their legal team and a truly valuable partner. Law firms must view an investment in their knowledge infrastructure as a material opportunity to deliver proactive, valuable insights that deepen the client relationship and create opportunities.

For instance, by combining historic financial data with matter insights, law firms can better understand past matter performance and price future matters more accurately. This would enable clients to predict and provide for external legal spend with greater confidence.

Similarly, analysing matters across clients and sectors can help firms identify, extract, and classify contractual risk. In turn, clients can manage portfolio-wide contractual risk more proactively.

Law firms can further combine market intelligence with client and matter data to anticipate relevant changes affecting clients. This would allow clients to manage commercial exposure proactively and capture emerging opportunities.

Historic financial data and matter insights can also be used to identify inefficiencies and errors. This creates the basis for data-led continuous improvement, helping firms deliver more predictable, higher-quality legal work.

Finally, by surfacing insights and knowledge across practice areas, firms can support faster delivery of higher-value, complex and international work for clients.

The bottom line? Investing in a law firm’s knowledge infrastructure creates a self-reinforcing, revenue-driving cycle. As a result, the conversation needs to move towards viewing knowledge infrastructure investments as a strategic growth exercise.

Overcoming the broken development model

All of the above should sound appealing enough to any law firm – so, what are some of the challenges involved in making it a practical reality, and how can firms overcome them?

One of the biggest hurdles in today’s legal environment is a traditional apprenticeship model that has been fractured by hybrid working.

Historically, substantial parts of a junior lawyer’s development and experience were gained through proximity to senior colleagues – sitting in on client calls, observing negotiations, and absorbing how senior lawyers read a room, made a judgment call, and built relationships. With the rise of hybrid working, the informal osmosis that underpinned junior lawyer development for decades has been disrupted.

Unlocking the firm's collective knowledge does not fully replace this learning experience, as there are elements of senior lawyer effectiveness – particularly around client emotional intelligence and judgment – that are not captured in documents. That being said, it can go a long way towards compensating for the loss of that proximity-based learning and help accelerate the value junior colleagues bring to the client relationship.

A lawyer who can surface how a partner navigated a similar earlier deal structure, understand the reasoning behind a particular drafting choice, or see how a difficult client outcome was managed over time is better equipped than one who cannot.

Likewise, a knowledge team that can leverage that insight to supercharge how they proactively develop junior lawyers will transcend the narrative that “AI is threatening legal skills development.”

The myth of resistance from senior lawyers

If the previous challenge centres on junior talent, a second key challenge focuses on the opposite end of the spectrum.

There’s an instinctual belief in many law firms that partners and other subject matter experts will resist knowledge sharing. Knowledge is power, or so the argument goes, and senior lawyers have spent careers building expertise that gives them a brand and a USP. Why would they surrender this knowledge to the masses?

This “conventional wisdom” overstates the resistance and misreads the incentives. Partners actively want to win high-value cross-practice work. That work is more lucrative, more prestigious, and what sophisticated clients demand of their lawyers.

Teams cannot win or deliver this complex work without genuine knowledge sharing across colleagues and practice areas, making the commercial incentive to share and collaborate real.

Partners also want their teams to perform. A partner whose junior lawyers are constantly reinventing the wheel is a partner who is constrained in how much the team can realistically deliver. Restricted delivery means restricted revenue.

Furthermore, keeping knowledge anchored to its matter and the people who shaped it makes it more valuable, not less. A document with no context is hard to apply. By contrast, a document that says “this structure was used in a cross-border acquisition where the client had these specific constraints, and here is why we landed here – speak to lawyer X to learn more” – provides valuable context a law firm can apply and act on.

Critically, this approach means attribution stays intact. When a junior lawyer surfaces a precedent and sees it came from a specific partner or senior lawyer’s matter, that person’s reputation compounds internally. Knowledge that can be surfaced with context becomes a way of amplifying individual expertise, not anonymising it.

The impact doesn’t stop there. A well-designed and accessible knowledge system does not just distribute a partner's expertise to others – it reflects their own capability back at them in a way that they can sell to the benefit of their clients.

A partner who can see patterns across their own body of work – for example, where deals slowed down, where similar issues kept recurring, or where a different approach might have produced a better outcome – is a partner who gets sharper over time and delivers valuable insight and value to their clients. They are enabled to leverage their matters not as a series of discrete transactions but as a coherent portfolio of decisions and outcomes that clients want to know about.

A strategic checklist

For firm leaders, the next steps are clear if they want to democratise their knowledge and use it to drive revenue and secure an enduring competitive advantage.

First, they need to ask themselves whether their knowledge is genuinely accessible. In other words, can the law firm's collective expertise be surfaced, searched, and deployed systematically across all matters and teams? Part and parcel of this effort is keeping a careful eye out for knowledge fragmentation. The temptation to move documents and emails out of one single system (like a document management system) and into others fragments the “single source of truth” and introduces the risk of duplication, knowledge loss, and degradation of context.

Next, they should determine whether they’re effectively closing the training gap that likely exists within their organisation, given that hybrid working is here to stay. What mechanisms exist to ensure junior lawyers are developing judgment at the same rate as previous generations and bringing value to client relationships faster in their careers?

Finally, firms should ask themselves whether they’re truly building competitive moats. With AI levelling the playing field on execution, the law firms that win are those building structural advantages in how they develop their knowledge infrastructure to supercharge their client relationships.

Knowledge unleashed, fuelling growth

The projects that successfully unlock investment often share a common characteristic: they are anchored to revenue generation and growth. Serving the client. Moving up the value chain. Winning new mandates.

When a technology or innovation investment can be credibly connected to one of these outcomes, attention and support often follow. The firms that treat knowledge infrastructure as a strategic investment that can fuel revenue growth, rather than an IT cost, will compound their advantages over time and build an enduring commercial advantage.