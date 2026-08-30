Knights strengthens team with new partner

Knights has announced the appointment of Manzurul Islam as a Partner in their Chelmsford office, significantly strengthening their Private Client team. With over 20 years of experience in navigating complex legal, financial, business, and family matters, Manzurul's expertise is set to elevate the firm's capabilities in this area. Initially specialising in dispute resolution and commercial litigation, he shifted his focus to wills and probate in 2020, further establishing his reputation as a leading expert.

In his current role, Manzurul will lead private client matters such as wills, trusts, estate administration, succession planning, inheritance tax planning, and the safeguarding of family wealth across generations. His diverse experience in dispute resolution, strategic leadership, and client relationship development ensures he brings a well-rounded perspective to the team and clients.

Manzurul’s appointment underscores Knights’ commitment to building local expertise in Essex while supporting a broad range of personal, family, and succession planning services. As he remarks, “It’s an absolute pleasure to join such a talented and ambitious team in Chelmsford during a clear period of growth for the business both here in Essex and nationally. This move represents a really exciting challenge for me as we look to continue to grow our Private Client offering nationally.”

Martin Hopkins, Regional Client Services Director at Knights, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I’m delighted to welcome Manzurul to the team, he is a vastly experienced expert in wills and probate work, has a great reputation across the region and is a brilliant addition to the team here in Chelmsford, which is fantastic for our clients and colleagues as we strive to deliver the very best legal advice.”

Knights stands as the largest legal and professional services firm in the UK regions, boasting a network of 1,400 professionals delivering comprehensive services to both business clients and private individuals.