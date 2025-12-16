Knights, the UK’s regional legal and professional services business, has bolstered its Cardiff team with the recent appointment of Sophie Hughes as a Partner in Family. With an impressive 30 years dedicated to Family law, Sophie is a seasoned expert in her field. Throughout her career, she has gained extensive knowledge in handling a wide array of family law issues, including financial disputes arising from separation, divorce, and cohabitation. Her vast experience includes managing numerous high-value cases, some with international implications, allowing her to build a diverse and loyal client base across the UK.

As a Collaborative practitioner, Sophie approaches client engagements with a holistic, non-court-based strategy for resolving disputes, emphasising the importance of amicable settlements. Her joining comes at a pivotal moment for Knights, who have recently expanded their footprint in Cardiff, following the announcement of their presence in the Welsh capital just months earlier. The Cardiff office now boasts ten Partners within a talented team of 17 professionals, offering expertise across various service lines such as dispute resolution, corporate law, real estate, banking, private client matters, family law, property litigation, and construction.

Sophie Hughes, Partner at Knights, expressed her enthusiasm about her new role, stating, “I’m delighted to join Knights during what is undoubtedly an exciting period of growth for the business." She added, “Whilst I started my career in London, for the last 20 plus years I have been in South Wales working across M4/M5 corridor, and I’m looking forward to working with clients and colleagues from across the Knights network in what is a highly collaborative and supportive working environment.”

James Christacos, Regional Client Services Director at Knights, also remarked on Sophie’s addition, saying, “It’s great to welcome Sophie to the team, she is a vastly experienced family law expert, has a great reputation locally and is a brilliant addition to the team here in Cardiff, which is fantastic for our clients and colleagues as we strive to deliver the very best legal advice.” He further noted, “Sophie joins us at an exciting time of growth not just regionally here in South Wales but nationally also, with yet more talented professionals set to join the business in the weeks and months to come."

Ranked among the top 50 UK law firms by revenue, Knights continues to provide a comprehensive suite of services for business clients while delivering premium advisory services to private individuals. With Sophie Hughes on board, the firm is well-equipped to enhance its family law offerings in Cardiff and beyond.