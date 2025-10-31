Knights, the UK’s regional legal and professional services business, has recently enhanced its presence in Cardiff with the strategic appointment of banking partner Reshma Jogia. With over 24 years of experience at top law firms, Reshma brings a wealth of expertise encompassing a comprehensive range of debt finance matters and secured lending. Consistently recognised as a leading individual by the Legal 500, she boasts a distinguished record of representing businesses, investors, and funders, successfully navigating multi-million-pound transactions.

An accomplished banking lawyer, Reshma’s specialisations cover a variety of complex areas including negotiating loan and security documents, particularly in corporate finance. She also provides crucial advice to businesses acting as borrowers, guides private equity investors through intricate funding arrangements, and has extensive experience in acquisition and asset finance, trade finance, and real estate development finance. Furthermore, she is well-versed in handling the refinancing and restructuring of loans, enhancing her clients' financial positions.

Reshma's arrival signifies a noteworthy step in Knights’ growth within Cardiff, coming just weeks after the firm established its office in the Welsh capital. The Cardiff team now comprises eight partners among a total of 11 professionals based at Brunel House, showcasing expertise across various fields including real estate, dispute resolution, corporate law, private client services, construction, and banking.

Reshma Jogia, Partner at Knights, expressed her enthusiasm about this new chapter by stating “I’m thrilled to be joining Knights at such an exciting stage of growth as we enter the market in Cardiff. The opportunity to join Knights was one I couldn’t turn down, and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together in South Wales as one team in this highly collaborative and supportive working environment.”

James Christacos, Client Services Director at Knights, praised Reshma's capabilities, noting “It’s great to welcome Reshma to the team here in Cardiff, she’s very talented, experienced and has great contacts which is brilliant for us as we continue to build our offering in the Welsh capital. This is a really exciting time to be joining the business as we look towards further growth, not just in Cardiff, but nationwide. Reshma has really hit the ground running and we’re excited to be welcoming yet more top professionals to our teams in South Wales and across the country in the weeks and months to come.”

Knights employs around 1,350 professionals across 32 offices, ranking it among the top 50 UK law firms by revenue. The firm is dedicated to providing a range of services to business clients, along with premium advisory services tailored to private individuals.