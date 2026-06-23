Knights appoints two new partners in Oxford

Knights has strengthened its team in Oxford with the appointment of Rachel Khiara and Helen Close as Partners. Rachel Khiara is a Corporate law expert who advises on LLP and partnership law, SRA regulatory matters, M&A, and private equity transactions in the legal sector. Her focus lies in supporting professional services businesses, fund managers, and family-owned enterprises on partnership and LLP structures, including governance and partner exit provisions. She also handles complex and high-value cross-border matters involving alternative business structures. “I’m delighted to be joining Knights at such an exciting time,”

Rachel Khiara said. “Its ability to balance national growth with a strong local presence is one of the reasons I decided to make this move.” Helen Close joins the firm in the Property Litigation team, where she brings extensive experience in resolving property disputes and risk management strategy. Her background includes significant expertise in consulting with corporate occupiers, landlords, and public sector bodies. Helen Close remarked, “It is clear that Knights is very much on an upward trajectory, and I’m thrilled to be joining at such an exciting time.” Knights’ Regional Client Services Director, Andy Day, expressed excitement over the new additions, stating, “Both bring more than 25 years’ experience in their respective fields and add further depth to the firm’s senior expertise.”