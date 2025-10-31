Kingsley Napley has announced its support for Passmore & Oliver Partners, an independent consultancy founded by Crispin Passmore and Juliet Oliver. Focused on providing strategic advice to investors, law firms, and legal businesses worldwide, the new venture is set to commence operations on 1 November 2025. This launch signifies the next step in the ambition shared by the founders and Kingsley Napley to unify legal, strategic, and commercial expertise under one roof.

The initiative builds upon a year of close collaboration within Kingsley Napley’s Legal Services advisory practice. Throughout this period, Crispin and Juliet have worked alongside team members, clients, and market representatives to uncover opportunities for innovation and growth across the professional services sector. As stated by Matt Meyer, Managing Partner at Kingsley Napley, “We’re delighted to be backing Passmore & Oliver Partners and taking an equity stake as it launches,” highlighting the firm's commitment to innovation in professional services.

Operating independently but maintaining a close partnership with Kingsley Napley, Passmore & Oliver Partners will work closely alongside the Legal Services Regulatory team led by Iain Miller. This collaborative framework will allow clients to benefit from a comprehensive range of services, encompassing regulatory and governance insights as well as commercial and strategic execution.

Crispin Passmore, Co-Founder of Passmore & Oliver Partners, expressed enthusiasm about the venture's potential. “Juliet and I are excited to take this next step with KN’s support,” he said. His comments underline the consultancy's mission to address market needs for a global, independent entity that effectively navigates regulation and strategy while remaining connected to legal practices.

As Passmore & Oliver Partners seeks to become an essential resource for regulatory and strategic issues impacting professionals, clients currently engaged with Crispin and Juliet at Kingsley Napley will be invited to transition their matters to the new consultancy. This move is designed to ensure continuity of service while allowing for enhanced offerings.

The ongoing collaboration between Kingsley Napley and Passmore & Oliver Partners represents a commitment to delivering optimal outcomes for their clients, allowing both entities to leverage joint expertise effectively.