King & Spalding expands disputes team further

King & Spalding announced today that Thomas Voisin, a leading practitioner in international arbitration, has joined the Paris office as the firm continues the strategic expansion of its International Disputes practice group. “Thomas is an outstanding lawyer whose addition further strengthens our market leading International Disputes practice and underscores our commitment to be the pre-eminent law firm globally for the most sophisticated, complex and high-stakes litigation and arbitration,” said Robert Hays, chairman of King & Spalding.

Voisin, who was most recently the Managing Partner of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan’s Paris office, represents clients from Europe and internationally in complex commercial, construction and investment disputes, especially those governed by French law and other civil law systems. He has experience acting under major institutional rules including ICC, ICSID, LCIA and UNCITRAL, as well as in ad hoc proceedings. He has handled more than 100 arbitrations across a range of sectors, notably oil and gas, power, construction, transportation, mining and aviation, typically on contracts or projects in Europe and North Africa.

“Thomas is a leading disputes lawyer with a French and civil law-centered practice, whose experience and market reputation complements our European and wider International Disputes practice,” said Elizabeth Silbert, co-head of the firm’s International Disputes Practice. “Thomas plays a major part in our ongoing expansion, given his strengths and the importance of Paris as a global arbitration and disputes hub. Having a leading partner like Thomas join our existing team in the city rounds out our recent addition of top-tier lawyers in London, New York and Washington D.C.”

Voisin’s hire follows the firm’s recruitment of a market-leading eight-partner international disputes team, led by prominent international arbitration partner Gary Born, from Wilmer Hale. The team spans the London, New York and Washington D.C. offices and includes Charlie Caher, Steven Finizio, Rachael Kent, Marleen Krueger, Jonathan Lim, Danielle Morris and Franz Schwarz.

Voisin holds an M.Jur. from the University of Oxford and undergraduate and post-graduate degrees from Université Paris II Panthéon-Assas, specialising in European law, litigation and arbitration. He is ranked by Chambers & Partners in international arbitration and in Legal 500 EMEA. “King & Spalding's trajectory, culture and reputation made this an easy decision. With the firm's existing line-up of leading arbitration and litigation lawyers and its exceptional recent additions, I am joining a practice positioned to be the leading force in international disputes, and I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues to achieve it,” Voisin said. “The Paris office is home to top lawyers in disputes and transactional practices alike, and is an integral part of the firm's international network. There will be many opportunities for collaboration across offices and practices, and I'm eager to be part of it.”