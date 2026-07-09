King & Spalding boosts disputes team in London

King & Spalding announced today the addition of Charlie Caher to its London office, continuing the expansion of its International Disputes practice group. Caher joins the firm from WilmerHale and reunites with former colleagues Gary Born, Franz Schwarz, Marleen Krueger, Rachael Kent, and Danielle Morris, all of whom joined King & Spalding last month. This growing team now operates across the firm's London, New York, and Washington D.C. offices.

Elizabeth Silbert, co-head of the firm’s International Disputes practice, expressed confidence in Caher’s capabilities, stating “Charlie is an exceptional advocate, and along with our other new colleagues, he is part of making King & Spalding the destination firm for the most sophisticated international arbitration and litigation matters globally. Charlie’s arrival adds even greater depth for us in London across industries where we see significant client demand, particularly in energy and construction and disputes requiring technical knowledge.”

Caher, an English qualified Solicitor-Advocate, brings over 20 years of experience representing clients in international arbitrations under major arbitral institutions and in various common law and civil law jurisdictions. His expertise encompasses a diverse range of industries, with a focus on energy, infrastructure, and construction. Additionally, he regularly handles complex litigation disputes before the English High Court.

Recognised for his work, Caher holds rankings in Chambers Global and Chambers UK, and was named a “Leading Partner” for International Arbitration by The Legal 500 UK for 2026. He earned an MA from the University of Oxford, alongside a Diploma and Graduate Diploma in Law from BPP Law School.

“King & Spalding offers a truly compelling platform for international disputes, with global reach, deep experience across international commercial litigation and arbitration, and a strong commitment to continued growth,” Caher remarked. “I am delighted to rejoin my former colleagues and to work with them and my new colleagues as part of this major team expansion to help build on the momentum King & Spalding has created in London and across its International Disputes practice.”