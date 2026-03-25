Kennedys, a global litigation and dispute resolution firm, has announced the appointment of Milan Devani as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO). Milan brings with him over two decades of experience in the legal IT sector and is recognised for his ability to lead large scale cloud transformations, modernise IT systems, and strengthen information security. His expertise aligns technology with business priorities, which is essential for driving innovation and performance in a booming legal landscape.

Tracy Watkinson, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Kennedys, expressed enthusiasm about the appointment by stating, “As our firm embarks on its global growth strategy, we are delighted to welcome Milan, who will play a key role in advancing our technology strategy. His expertise will help ensure we continue to deliver world-class legal services to our clients through innovative and secure technology.”

Milan will operate from Kennedys' London office as the firm's global CIO. He remarked, “Technology in the legal sector is at a transformative stage, and I look forward to evolving Kennedys’ technology strategy at this pivotal moment for legal innovation.” This sentiment highlights the importance of technology as the legal industry adapts to modern challenges and opportunities.

The firm has proactively accelerated its investment in senior leadership, having recently appointed Tracy Watkinson as its inaugural COO, along with Laura Koller as Chief Financial Officer and Catherine Goodman as its first Chief Knowledge Officer. These strategic hires are part of Kennedys’ broader initiative to enhance its operational capabilities.

With 45 offices in 18 countries, Kennedys continues to place a high priority on innovation. The firm recently launched a strategic collaboration with Spellbook, aimed at providing a specialised AI training program. This initiative is designed to equip lawyers with essential skills as automation progressively reshapes junior-level legal practice, thereby ensuring the firm remains competitive and at the forefront of technological advancements in legal services.