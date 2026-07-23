Los Angeles-based Kaufman Legal Group (KLG) has firmly established itself as a prominent boutique political law firm, celebrating 30 years of unparalleled service in the realms of campaign finance, election, and government law. Founded by Stephen J. Kaufman, the firm continues to play a crucial role in guiding candidates and ballot measures through the intricate labyrinth of political regulations. This milestone serves as a celebration of the firm's commitment to ensuring democracy is upheld in California.

KLG’s extensive practice has seen them work alongside a myriad of high-profile clients, helping them not only to win elections but to navigate the complex challenges associated with political campaigns. The firm's impressive roster features notable figures such as former Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, demonstrating the trust top politicians place in Kaufman's expertise. "For 30 years, our work has lived at the intersection of law and democracy — helping campaigns navigate complex rules and ensuring that elections are run fairly and ballots are counted accurately," Kaufman stated, highlighting the firm’s dedication to upholding democratic values.

Over the years, KLG has earned recognition for its adept handling of government investigations and election-related litigation. Their extensive experience encompassing interactions with various regulatory bodies, including the Department of Justice and the Federal Election Commission, equips them to handle even the most challenging legal scenarios effectively. Furthermore, Kaufman's role as Chair of the California Voting Modernization Board reflects his commitment to enhancing electoral systems across the state, ensuring that Californians can cast and count their votes with confidence.

In addition to his legal work, Kaufman is a prolific author and speaker, frequently contributing to media outlets like CNN, Bloomberg, and the Los Angeles Times. His insights and expertise are highly sought after as he provides clarity on critical legal issues shaping California’s political landscape. Recognized as one of the Top 100 Lawyers in California, Kaufman’s influence is also evident in his leadership roles in various election reform initiatives.

As Kaufman Legal Group steps into its fourth decade, the firm remains poised to navigate the intricacies of political law in an ever-evolving landscape. With a renewed focus on election integrity and ongoing legislative changes, Kaufman stands ready to assist reporters and the public alike in understanding the complexities of campaign finance and electoral processes. "I’m always available to support reporters in making sense of these issues," he said, underscoring his commitment to transparency and public engagement in political discourse.