Katten Muchin Rosenman UK LLP has announced the addition of Partner Charles Wakiwaka to its newly established Structured Products and Derivatives practice in London. Wakiwaka joins from Crowell & Moring LLP, following the appointments of Partners Jennifer Kafcas and Alvino van Schalkwyk last month. Katten's London Managing Partner Christopher Hitchins stated that adding Charles to the newly launched practice reflects the firm's "strategic commitment to deepen our Transatlantic bench strength in finance" and will help them meet the growing demand from clients operating in global markets.

The Structured Products and Derivatives practice, which Kafcas leads, was launched in June as part of a broader investment in Katten's finance platform. This expansion aims to enhance the firm's capabilities in structured finance and financial markets. Together, the team brings extensive experience in handling complex derivatives and structured products transactions, covering various asset classes while addressing key structuring, legal, and documentation considerations.

Wakiwaka's expertise includes advising both buy-side and sell-side market participants on a range of transactions. He deals with cash and synthetic instruments across asset classes such as fixed income, equities, credit, and commodities. His work encompasses finance-linked hedging, deal contingent instruments, fund syndication, and other structured products, as well as repackaging transactions and bespoke fund investments. His secondment with a major investment bank enriches his perspective, allowing him to provide senior-level support to multiple trading desks and giving him an edge in navigating complex issues.

Kafcas remarked on the value Wakiwaka brings, stating, "It is great to have Charles back on the team. We have collaborated for many years on complex, cross-border transactions spanning Asia, Europe, the United States, and Latin America," adding that this collaboration fosters a shared understanding of evolving legal and regulatory frameworks. Kafcas also highlighted that "Charles is an invaluable team member whose expertise strengthens our ability to guide clients" as the team develops its new practice.

The collective experience of the structured products and derivatives team enables them to advise major investment banks, commercial banks, and private equity funds across global markets effectively. Their practice incorporates the structuring, negotiating, and documentation of derivatives products and financing structures, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Wakiwaka's recruitment marks the latest addition to Katten's expanding London team this year. Alongside Kafcas and van Schalkwyk's arrival in June, Katten also welcomed Financial Markets and Regulation Partner Charlotte Hill, and Restructuring Partner James Davison and Counsel Victoria Procter earlier this year.