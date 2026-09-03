Katten promotes 12 attorneys to partner

In a significant move for the firm, Katten has revealed its decision to promote a cohort of twelve attorneys to partnership, with the elevations taking effect from September 1. The promotions are a testament to the hard work and commitment that these attorneys have demonstrated to both their clients and colleagues. Katten Chairman Gil Soffer expressed pride in the new partners, stating, "We’re incredibly proud of this group of talented attorneys. Their promotion reflects years of hard work and dedication they've devoted to their clients and colleagues." He further noted that these new partners embody the high-performance culture central to the firm’s Katten 2030 Strategic Plan. Soffer added, "As we continue to invest in and recognize top talent, we’re confident this group will build on our tradition of delivering the exceptional counsel that our clients value."

The firm's Executive Committee unanimously approved the promotion of the following attorneys to partner: Brigitte Wood in Investment Management and Trading from London, Thomas Artaki in Securities Litigation from New York, Vinny Baumann in Affordable Housing and Community Development from Washington, DC, Julia Brook in Mergers & Acquisitions/Private Equity from Chicago, Joseph Carlson in Private Credit from Chicago, Andrew Pecoraro in Appeals and Critical Motions from Washington, DC, Corey Peterson in Commercial Litigation from Washington, DC, Michael Rosella in Restructuring from New York, Joseph Shealy in Structured Finance and Securitization from Charlotte, Michael Sherlock in Private Wealth from Chicago, Henry Stapp in Real Estate Investment and Finance from Charlotte, and Grace Thompson in Restructuring from New York. These promotions not only highlight the firm’s commitment to recognising and nurturing talent but also demonstrate its focus on maintaining a strong and capable leadership team in the legal sector.