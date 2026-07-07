Katten adds Charlotte Hill to London team

Katten Muchin Rosenman UK LLP has announced that Charlotte Hill has joined their Financial Markets and Regulation practice as a partner, marking a notable enhancement to the firm’s growth in London. Previously at Charles Russell Speechlys, Hill provided international regulatory counsel on fintech and a wide range of financial services matters including work with fintech and crypto firms, investment managers, crowdfunding platforms, payment services providers and banks. Daniel Davis, co-chair of Katten's Financial Markets and Regulation practice, expressed that “Charlotte’s practice and client base reflect the breadth and complexity of modern financial services regulation,” indicating that her addition not only bolsters the firm's regulatory capabilities but also highlights its commitment to comprehensive cross-border client counsel.

Hill brings a wealth of expertise, advising both global conglomerates on cross-border regulatory strategies and specialist boutiques entering the market for the first time. Her extensive practice includes ongoing regulatory advisory work and strategic counsel on new product development and market entry, with specific depth in the regulatory frameworks that govern payment services and e-money businesses. Moreover, she has significant experience providing guidance on the applicable rules for crowdfunding platforms and crypto businesses, including digital currencies, crypto assets, blockchain technology and NFTs.

Christopher Hitchins, the London Managing Partner, emphasised the importance of Hill's experience by stating “We’re delighted to welcome Charlotte at a time of targeted growth in London,” noting that her knowledge of frameworks administered by UK regulators such as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) will augment the firm’s established capabilities.

Katten's Financial Markets and Regulation practice, led by Davis and partner Carl Kennedy, advises on various matters including cryptocurrency, digital assets and blockchain technology, addressing regulatory, compliance and enforcement issues. The global chair of the Financial Markets and Funds department, Lance Zinman, oversees this industry-leading practice, which is now further strengthened by Hill's expertise.