Karen Reavey joins Excello Law team

Karen has extensive experience in litigation, handling a range of issues from insurance claims to property disputes, and can assist clients across multiple jurisdictions due to her qualifications in both Northern Ireland and England and Wales.

Gregory Martin, Excello Law Northern Ireland Managing Partner, comments “Karen is an invaluable addition to our practice servicing clients in Northern Ireland. Excello is built on providing clients with quality, partner-level advice from experienced specialists. As we grow in Belfast, Karen’s wide-ranging disputes experience will be a core part of our offering.” Excello Law continues to uphold its reputation as a leading fee-share firm, allowing lawyers to manage their practices with dedicated support, while delivering high standards across various legal disciplines including corporate, litigation, and real estate. The firm reported a remarkable revenue increase, totalling £30.5 million in the last financial year, reflecting a substantial growth of 26.6% over the previous twelve months.