Jurit strengthens private wealth team talent

Jurit has announced the appointment of highly experienced private client dual-qualified lawyer Nicole Gallop Mildon as a consultant in its Private Wealth & Tax team. This strategic addition aims to bolster the firm’s distinctive Anglo-French capability, ensuring that clients receive top-tier advice in complex private client matters that span multiple jurisdictions.

Boasting nearly 30 years of experience, Nicole holds the rare distinction of being qualified in both England & Wales and France, allowing her to adeptly navigate the legal and tax complexities that arise for families and individuals with cross-border assets and succession planning. “Very few lawyers are qualified to advise from both an English and French legal perspective, and that has shaped my career for almost three decades,” Nicole noted.

Based in both London and France, she is well-positioned to steer clients through the intricacies of wills, estate planning, succession, probate, and the ownership and disposal of French property. Her unique expertise is particularly invaluable to British nationals with assets in France, helping them understand the crucial differences between the two legal systems, thereby avoiding potential pitfalls during future planning.

Nicole's passion for cross-border private client work was kindled during her upbringing in Belgium, where she encountered the practical challenges faced by international families. After her studies at King’s College London and earning further legal qualifications in Paris, Nicole began her career at a Paris notarial practice. This experience laid a strong foundation for her subsequent qualifications in both French and UK law.

Throughout her career, Nicole has held senior roles at various boutique and national law firms, garnering a reputation as a leading adviser on Anglo-French private client matters. Jurit’s Private Wealth & Tax team now includes other Franco-British specialists, such as Jo Summers, Claire Adenis-Lamarre, and Caroline Williams, enhancing the firm’s capabilities further.

Commenting on her new role, Nicole expressed, “Helping clients navigate those differences is both intellectually fascinating and incredibly rewarding.” She was particularly drawn to Jurit due to its collaborative culture and the strength of its Private Wealth & Tax team, which allows for a consultant model focused on providing optimal client advice.

Jo Summers, Head of Private Wealth & Tax at Jurit, highlighted the significance of Nicole’s appointment, saying, “Her appointment reflects the growing demand for specialist advice as more individuals own overseas property, relocate internationally or have family connections across different jurisdictions.” This sentiment underscores the firm’s commitment to offering truly specialised guidance in international succession planning, estate administration, and wealth preservation.

Robert Marcus, Founding Partner at Jurit, added, “We are delighted to welcome Nicole to Jurit. Her dual qualification together with the experience she brings, strengthens our ability to support individuals and families with increasingly complex wealth and succession planning needs even further.”

As testament to its expertise, Jurit’s Private Wealth & Tax team was recently recognised in the Chambers High Net Worth Guide, solidifying the firm’s reputation as a premier destination for complex private wealth advice both in the UK and internationally.