Jurit appoints Christian Abletshauser as partner

With over 20 years of experience, Christian has a proven track record in complex family law matters, providing advice on divorce, financial remedies, children, nuptial agreements, and cohabitation. His expertise includes managing significant cases like Robertson v Robertson and Re T, showcasing his ability to handle challenging legal issues.

Christian stated “Jurit’s collaborative culture, senior expertise and entrepreneurial model were a strong fit for me. Complex family matters increasingly overlap with tax, trusts, succession and business interests, and Jurit’s model allows us to work seamlessly across those issues. I look forward to contributing to Jurit’s growth alongside excellent, supportive and genuinely like-minded lawyers, in a firm where clients come first and commercial success follows from putting their interests at the heart of what we do.”

Robert Marcus, Founder at Jurit, commented “Christian brings deep experience, sound judgement and a pragmatic, client-focused approach. Family law is a natural extension of our private wealth practice, and we are delighted to have him leading it.” Jo Summers, Head of Private Wealth & Tax, echoed this sentiment, saying “Christian's appointment significantly strengthens our private client offering, bringing senior family law expertise alongside our existing private wealth and tax capability.”

This move represents a strategic investment in Jurit's Private Wealth & Tax practice, which has recently garnered recognition in the Chambers High Net Worth Guide, positioning the firm for continued growth and success in this competitive sector