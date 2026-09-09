Julian Balson joins Fieldfisher as partner

European law firm Fieldfisher has made a significant move by appointing Julian Balson as a partner in its Contentious Tax practice in London, effective from 7 September 2026. Julian joins the firm from EY, where he successfully led the Global Trade Disputes practice and was the go-to expert on tax fraud issues. His extensive experience equips him to advise businesses and individuals facing complex tax disputes, investigations, and litigation, particularly in instances involving substantial HMRC intervention and allegations of fraud.

Highlighting his wide-ranging expertise, Julian deals with matters that include VAT, Customs and Excise Duties, Environmental Taxes, IR35, employment status disputes, voluntary disclosures, judicial reviews, and both civil and criminal investigations. His previous role as an Equity Partner at Bird & Bird saw him co-founding the firm's International Tax Disputes practice, thus solidifying his reputation within the industry.

Notably, Julian has also garnered attention for his adept handling of complex tax matters stemming from emerging technologies and innovative business models. His latest portfolio features cross-border investigations concerning cryptocurrency and digital infrastructure, VAT litigation linked to medical technology, Customs disputes related to offshore wind projects, as well as major Environmental Tax investigations and high-profile IR35 litigation involving sports image rights.

George Gillham, Partner and Head of Tax Litigation at Fieldfisher, expressed his enthusiasm regarding Julian’s addition to the team, stating that "Julian is recognised as a leading practitioner in the contentious tax field, bringing an exceptional combination of investigations and litigation expertise." He added that Julian’s arrival will bolster their contentious tax offering and enhance the firm’s ability to support clients amid rising complexities in tax risks.

In response to joining Fieldfisher, Julian remarked that "Fieldfisher's established Contentious Tax practice, collaborative culture and strong European platform make it an excellent fit for my practice." He looks forward to assisting clients navigate the increasingly intricate landscape of indirect tax disputes, especially as technology evolves faster than the applicable tax regulations and enforcement methods.

Julian’s expertise arrives at a crucial time as the firm experiences heightened activity concerning tax authority compliance and enforcement. His appointment strengthens a dedicated team of 13 UK lawyers focused on tax litigation and investigations, working across the firm's 26 European offices. With a total of 76 lawyers in Fieldfisher’s Tax & Structuring practice across Europe, the firm is well-positioned to provide coordinated, international support to clients confronting complex tax disputes and investigations in multiple jurisdictions.