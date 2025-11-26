Judges and sector leaders have united efforts to prevent care leavers from being unfairly drawn into the criminal justice system. The gathering at the Central Criminal Court, commonly known as the Old Bailey, was led by City of London Sheriffs Keith Bottomley and Robert Hughes-Penney. The focus was on how various courts and agencies can collaborate more effectively to reduce the unnecessary criminalisation of those who have experienced care.

This initiative was announced shortly after the Ministry of Justice's review aimed at eliminating the automatic arrests of children in care who may act out or cause property damage. Instead, the ministry plans to prioritise trauma-informed support.

During the session, the Pan-London Compact for Care Leavers was highlighted. This cross-sector agreement aims to enhance the support given to care-experienced young people entering the justice system. City of London Sheriff Keith Bottomley stated, “The law must be applied with fairness and understanding. This wide-ranging discussion was aimed at understanding how the unique circumstances of care-experienced young people should be recognised to help prevent unnecessary criminalisation.”

The conversation also delved into crucial elements such as identification, information sharing, prevention, diversion, and better assistance for care leavers engaged with the criminal justice system. Additionally, speakers reviewed the revised MOPAC protocol, which was launched last week by the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime. This protocol details practical steps for police, social workers, and carers to minimise unnecessary criminalisation. It advocates for a ‘child-first’ approach that emphasises early intervention, diversion from prosecution, and trauma-informed support. The upcoming revised version is expected to widen its focus to care leavers up to the age of 25.

This discussion fits within broader reforms, including the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill currently before Parliament, aimed at extending corporate parenting duties across all government sectors.

Helen Fentimen, Chair of the City of London Corporation’s Community and Children’s Services Committee, mentioned, “Care-experienced young people often face barriers that others do not. Reducing criminalisation is about giving them a fair chance to succeed and ensuring the system supports, rather than punishes, vulnerability.”

Contributions from the Pan London Children in Care Council and MOPAC enriched the agenda, alongside learnings from the West Midlands protocol, a regional agreement that also focuses on diverting care-experienced individuals from the justice system.

A working group, coordinated by the London Innovation and Improvement Alliance, will continue to bring together partners to enhance support for the young people involved.

This initiative was part of Care Leavers Month, whose theme is ‘Rising as Me: Overcoming challenges, transforming, and finding your identity’. Keith Bottomley, who chairs Partnership for Young London, emphasises the role of this organisation in providing research and training to improve support for the youth sector in London. The City of London Sheriff role is crucial in promoting links between the City Corporation and the judiciary at the Old Bailey while upholding the rule of law.