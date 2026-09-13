Judge & Priestley announces significant merger

Judge & Priestley LLP (J&P), a prominent Bromley-based Top 200 UK law firm, has announced an exciting and strategic merger with established London practice William Heath & Co., effective from 7 September 2026. This merger marks a significant milestone in J&P's growth strategy, reinforcing its presence and capabilities in London and the South East.

William Heath & Co., known for its expertise in Residential Conveyancing and Private Client services, has a long-standing reputation for professional excellence and outstanding client care. The merger will see William Heath's partners and staff join J&P, integrating their skills into the firm’s London office and introducing two new equity partners and four new salaried partners into the J&P partnership.

Commenting on this partnership, Steven Taylor, Managing Partner at Judge & Priestley, said "We are delighted to welcome the team from William Heath to Judge & Priestley. This merger is another important step in the continued development of our firm and reflects our long-term commitment to sustainable growth." He further highlighted that "William Heath has built an excellent reputation for delivering high-quality legal services and exceptional client care, particularly within the Residential Conveyancing and Private Client sectors."

Taylor emphasised the cultural alignment between the firms, stating "Just as importantly, we have found a strong cultural fit between our two firms, with shared values, a client-focused approach and a commitment to supporting our people." He is optimistic about the future, noting that "By bringing our firms together, we strengthen our offering to clients, expand our expertise and create new opportunities for growth."

Justin Sidnick, Partner at William Heath & Co., echoed the sentiments of his new colleague by stating "From our earliest discussions, it was clear that Judge & Priestley shared many of the values that have been central to William Heath's success." He applauded the move, explaining "We were keen to find a firm that would continue to provide excellent service to our clients while offering exciting opportunities for our people."

Sidnick believes that joining Judge & Priestley allows his firm to integrate into a larger and more ambitious practice without losing their client-centred approach. He remarked "We are excited about the future and look forward to contributing to the continued success of the combined firm."

This merger not only strengthens J&P's service offerings but also aligns with the firm’s commitment to expanding its market presence and talent. Judge & Priestley, based in Bromley, already serves clients across multiple locations including London, Beckenham, Blackheath, and Sidcup, providing a comprehensive range of legal services. Meanwhile, William Heath & Co. has earned the trust of generations of clients through its personal and relationship-led approach to legal services. The collaboration promises to enhance their combined capabilities in key practice areas while upholding a steadfast commitment to excellent client service.