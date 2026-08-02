Joseph Hage Aaronson & Bremen expands team

Morgan, the current Chair of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) England & Wales, brings over 20 years of experience dealing with private client tax, trusts, and estate work for individuals and trustees both in the UK and internationally. Recognised in Legal 500 as “an absolute star,” she is praised for her ability to simplify complex issues for clients.

Her recruitment follows a series of key partner hires since early 2025, with JHAB now cementing its reputation for growth and expertise. Morgan expressed enthusiasm about her new role, highlighting the firm's exceptional reputation and unique collaborative structure which includes solicitors, barristers, and forensic accountants. She stated, "Joseph Hage Aaronson & Bremen has an exceptional reputation, and rightly so - its unique structure... means it can plan for and support private clients with a holistic and long-term approach."

Michael Anderson, the Managing Partner at JHAB, welcomed her talent, noting her prominent standing in the profession and how her addition will strengthen their advisory practice. He remarked, “We are delighted that Sara has chosen to join the firm... This has been a year of significant growth for the firm and Sara's arrival represents another important step in that development.” Morgan's transition from Fieldfisher, where she was a Director in their Private Client team, to JHAB marks a significant advancement not only for herself but also for the firm as they expand into new opportunities amidst changing tax policies in the UK.