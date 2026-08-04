Formerly the head of the family department at Harrison Drury & Co, John has decades of expertise in complex divorce and financial proceedings, as well as advising on challenging children's cases that have set legal precedents. Recognised as a top family lawyer by prestigious directories such as Legal 500 and Chambers, he has represented clients on both national and international stages and is skilled in private FDR hearings and collaborative law. John expressed his motivation for joining Excello, saying, “I chose to join Excello on account of its outstanding reputation and the brilliant lawyers it has in the organisation. Their consultancy model gives me the perfect mix of flexibility, entrepreneurship and being able to be master of my own destiny.”

His recruitment is part of Excello's exciting growth strategy in 2026, which has already seen the addition of other specialists in various legal fields. Jo Losty, COO of Excello Law, highlighted the significance of John's appointment, stating, “We are very pleased to welcome John, our latest new addition in the North West, to the growing Excello team. His well-earned reputation as one of the region’s most impressive family lawyers will deepen our expertise in this practice area.” As a leading fee-share law firm, Excello provides a unique alternative to traditional legal practices, offering substantial support for its consultants and securing its position among the top 150 UK firms by revenue, with a global network of over 250 consultant lawyers.