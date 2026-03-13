Mansoor joins Joelson with over 15 years of experience advising businesses and senior executives, working in diverse sectors such as retail, hospitality, media, technology, and healthcare. Her expertise encompasses a variety of crucial employment law areas, including complex employee relations, workplace investigations, and Employment Tribunal litigation. Mansoor’s experience also extends to negotiating intricate severance agreements that cover compensation, bonuses, and equity entitlements.

The firm’s strategic move to bring Mansoor on board reflects a commitment to bolstering its Employment and Immigration team. Joelson has seen substantial growth in demand for partner-led advisory services, particularly from expanding national and international businesses, further prompting the firm to invest in its capabilities.

Paul Chiappe, Managing Partner at Joelson, expresses excitement over Mansoor's arrival, stating "We are delighted to welcome Jennifer to Joelson as a Partner. She has a brilliant track record advising businesses and senior executives on complex and strategic employment matters, and will enhance the depth and seniority of our Employment practice. Her pragmatic, solutions-driven approach and commitment to building long-term client relationships make her an excellent fit for Joelson."

In her new role, Jennifer Mansoor looks forward to contributing to the firm and says "I am thrilled to be joining Joelson at an exciting time for the Employment and Immigration team. The firm’s reputation for delivering pragmatic, commercially focused advice to businesses and senior executives strongly aligns with my own approach. I look forward to supporting clients as they navigate increasingly complex workforce challenges and to playing an active role in the continued growth and development of the Employment practice."

In summary, this appointment signals a significant investment in Joelson's capabilities and their dedication to offering top-tier legal services in the employment sector