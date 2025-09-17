Ben Grunberger-Kirsh, recognised by Legal 500 as a “star” and “a wise head on young shoulders” for his extensive work on international disputes. His experience includes ICC arbitrations and significant victories such as those for the Panama Canal Authority, securing almost $300 million in awards. Alongside him, Rebecca Hilton has stepped in as an Associate, enhancing the team’s capacity for handling major international arbitration and litigation. James Bremen, JHAB’s Presiding Partner, remarked that "big things are happening at JHAB," indicating a strategic move to consolidate their status as a premier dispute resolution firm. This follows a period of substantial growth, including the recent arrival of several high-profile lawyers from other firms, indicating JHAB's commitment to becoming a leader in construction litigation and arbitration in the UK. The firm also welcomed Emma Chamberlain earlier this year as a Partner for its Private Client Tax group, further diversifying its services