Global law firm DLA Piper has revealed the appointment of Dr Jan Geert Meents as Country Managing Partner (CMP) for Germany, with the new role taking effect on 1 May 2026. Meents, who joined the firm in 2008, operates from the Munich office and has garnered a strong reputation for his expertise in technology and IT law. His practice focuses on advising multinational clients on essential areas like digital transformation, data analytics, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and data protection, leading many to regard him as one of Germany's preeminent technology lawyers.

Meents takes over from Dr Kai Bodenstedt and Dr Martin Haller, who have served as Co-CMPs since 2022. During their leadership, they made considerable strides in enhancing the firm’s offerings in Germany, welcoming strategic new partners and establishing a new office in Düsseldorf. Following the transition, Bodenstedt and Haller will redirect their efforts into roles within their International Practice Groups, integrating and developing the client base across DLA Piper’s global network.

In a joint statement, Dr Kai Bodenstedt and Dr Martin Haller expressed their sentiments about departing the leadership role, saying, "Leading the firm's German practice has been an honour for us both, and we thank our colleagues in Germany and across the firm who have supported us during our tenure. As we hand the reins over to Jan, we do so with full confidence in his leadership and look forward to dedicating our focus once again to our clients and practices."

Meents shared his appreciation for Bodenstedt and Haller's contributions as he prepares for his new role. "I'd like to thank Kai and Martin for all they have done during their time in leadership, and for their support as I transition into the CMP role. Their commitment and strategic focus have created strong momentum across our German practice. I very much look forward to working with them, and colleagues across Germany, to continue driving our business forward.”

Philippe Danesi, Joint Managing Director for Europe at DLA Piper, added his insights on the transition, stating, "We are grateful for Kai and Martin's commitment and leadership. They have steered the practice through challenging market conditions while increasing performance of the German business and ensured the firm remains at the centre of the German legal market. As Jan steps into the role, we look forward to his contribution to the continued growth of our German practice and his continued collaboration with our wider global business.”