James Cook University study reveals litigation's hidden impacts

A groundbreaking study from James Cook University (JCU) has brought to light the often-overlooked psychological toll of civil litigation in Australia, exposing concerns that the legal process itself can inflict lasting harm on individuals involved. The paper, Justice or Justified Cruelty? Civil Litigation Through the Lens of the Dark Tetrad, was co-authored by JCU PhD student Rebecca C. K. Ward and Macquarie University Emeritus Professor John S. Croucher. Published in the Journal of Forensic Psychology Research and Practice, the researchers apply the Dark Tetrad framework, which encompasses Machiavellianism, narcissism, psychopathy, and sadism, to analyse the adversarial nature of legal proceedings.

The study highlights that while the civil litigation system is often perceived as a neutral venue for resolving disputes, it can lead to significant psychological distress among litigants, particularly those facing prior trauma. Ms Ward noted, “Most people assume the greatest harm in litigation comes from losing,” but the study challenges this assumption by questioning whether “the process itself is doing the damage.” By emphasizing the systemic aspects of legal practices, the paper critiques the potential for procedural manipulation, emotional indifference, and institutional callousness that can exacerbate the suffering of individuals seeking justice.

The findings are troubling, revealing that protracted legal battles often involve lengthy delays, escalated costs, and the repeated retelling of distressing experiences, all of which can serve as tools of attrition against the mental well-being of litigants. Ms Ward explained, “Litigation can become a weapon of attrition,” highlighting how these mechanisms can financially and psychologically exhaust individuals before any resolution is reached. The impact of these experiences may manifest as anxiety, insomnia, hypervigilance, and a loss of trust in institutions, leading to traumatic responses that can unjustly affect perceptions of credibility in court.

The paper does not suggest that legal professionals inherently possess harmful traits but argues that the design of the adversarial system fosters behaviours that would be deemed unethical or manipulative in other settings. Instead of solely focusing on the pursuit of victory, the researchers call for a re-evaluation of objectives within litigation, indicating that “sometimes the objective is not simply to win,” as they stress that the litigation process can be a means to degrade another’s resources and sense of safety.

Professor Croucher reinforces the paper’s appeal for change by asserting that “our research highlights the need to include psychological safety when ensuring procedural fairness.” The authors advocate for trauma-informed legal practices and improved case management to reduce unnecessary distress experienced during legal proceedings. They emphasize that a system which neglects to consider the psychological impact on individuals risks undermining the legitimacy of its own processes.

In concluding their study, Ward and Croucher urge the legal community to recognize these detrimental dynamics, suggesting that reform is essential not only for the comfort of litigants but for enhancing the accuracy, humanity, and justice of the legal system. They assert, “When trauma-consistent responses are mistaken for unreliability or hostility, epistemic accuracy itself may be compromised.” If justice is to be truly civil, the system must harmonise its legal principles with an understanding of human psychology, ensuring that it encompasses both procedural fairness and emotional integrity.