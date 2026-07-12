James Campisi joins Corrs Chambers Westgarth

Australia's premier independent law firm, Corrs Chambers Westgarth, has officially welcomed corporate partner and private equity expert James Campisi to its Sydney office. Previously a partner at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett in London, he brings extensive experience in advising private equity sponsors and corporate clients on various M&A transactions including private acquisitions, public takeovers, carve-out transactions, and consortium deals. His sector experience encompasses technology, financial services, consumer, real estate, and infrastructure.

Commenting on the appointment, Corrs Senior Partner and CEO Gavin MacLaren said "James has significant experience in the London market advising private equity clients and strategics on their most challenging cross-border transactions. His appointment will further enhance the firm's strong capabilities in this area. We are delighted to welcome James to the Corrs partnership." With this strategic hire, Corrs aims to strengthen its position in the competitive legal landscape and provide unparalleled service to its clients in the private equity sector.