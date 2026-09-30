Ison Harrison expands into North West

Employee-owned law firm Ison Harrison has made a significant step by acquiring the long-established North West solicitors Dootsons. This noteworthy transaction marks Ison Harrison’s first major acquisition beyond its traditional Yorkshire roots in its 48-year existence. The deal expands Ison Harrison's footprint with three historic high street offices located across Greater Manchester, Cheshire, and Merseyside. Furthermore, the recent establishment of its Manchester city centre branch at No.1 Spinningfields increases the firm's total to 30 branches throughout Yorkshire and the North West.

With the Dootsons acquisition, Ison Harrison's headcount rises to 500 employees, propelling the firm’s annual turnover to £42 million. All 27 fee earners and staff from Dootsons will join Ison Harrison, including managing partner Andrew Stockton, ensuring clients across core practice areas such as residential property, wills and probate, commercial, and family law experience continuity. Founded in 1897, Dootsons possesses a rich 125-year history, recognised for its dedication to serving local communities in the North West.

Andrew Stockton, having led Dootsons for over 30 years, has significantly contributed to the firm's esteemed reputation for providing trusted, practical legal advice. Following the acquisition, he emphasised the importance of preserving the firm's legacy and remarking, “Joining Ison Harrison gives us the opportunity to protect that heritage while ensuring the practice is well placed for the future.”

Ison Harrison's managing director Jonathan Wearing shared insights into the acquisition, stating, "Expanding our footprint in the North West... is a statement of the intent of our growth plans beyond our traditional heartland." As an employee-owned firm, Ison Harrison thrives on a collaborative approach, enabling each team member to invest in the business while maintaining a client-first mindset.

Niamh Wilson, a partner at Ison Harrison, further expressed the excitement surrounding the expansion, noting that integrating the Leigh, Culcheth, and Newton-le-Willows branches provides "immediate depth across the North West." The firm remains committed to ensuring local operations and community relationships persist undisturbed, continuing to build on the strong foundation laid by Dootsons over the last century.

As Ison Harrison enhances its legal offerings across Yorkshire and the North West, it now holds over 13 Law Society accreditations, showcasing its diverse legal expertise and commitment to excellent service within the community.