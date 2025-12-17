Yorkshire law firm Ison Harrison has made headlines by awarding £5,000 to each eligible employee as part of its annual profit share bonus. This latest payout, reflecting a successful year of growth, marks the fourth consecutive year that staff have benefitted from the firm's unique employee-owned structure. Following a distribution of £4,000 last year, the firm continues to showcase impressive performance since transitioning to 100% employee ownership in 2022, positioning itself among the first large law firms in the UK to adopt this model.

The announcement comes on the heels of significant investment in the firm's regional network. In 2025, Ison Harrison acquired specialist law firms Armstrong Luty and Savage Crangle and has committed to modernising its branch network, including upgrades to the reception area at its Leeds head office, aimed at enhancing services for clients and colleagues.

Managing director Jonathan Wearing emphasised the importance of this profit share, stating “This is another proud moment for the firm and a clear sign of how our employee ownership model continues to deliver shared success. Every member of the team has played a part in our growth over the past year, from the integration of new acquisitions to the continued development of our branches and services." He added, “The profit share is a direct result of their ongoing commitment and the collective spirit that makes this firm what it is.”

The investment strategy and successful business model have not only contributed to Ison Harrison's impressive turnover—predicted to exceed £35m in 2025—but have also cemented its reputation as one of Yorkshire's most significant legal practices, boasting over 430 staff and 24 offices. The firm's accomplishments have been recognised nationally, receiving a 'Highly Commended' award at the UK Employee Ownership Awards.

As pioneers of employee ownership in the legal sector, Ison Harrison has pioneered a dedicated advisory service to assist other businesses considering a transition to an Employee Ownership Trust. By sharing its own journey, the firm illustrates the benefits of employee ownership, including stability, innovation, and ongoing growth. This reflects Ison Harrison's commitment to maintaining staff wellbeing, client care, and long-term investment in its community.