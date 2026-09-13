Isadore Goldman opens new Birmingham office

In a noteworthy expansion, the market-leading insolvency boutique firm Isadore Goldman has officially opened a new office in Birmingham, with solicitor Monica Kapur at the helm. This launch takes place on 8th September 2026, coinciding with the firm’s 141st anniversary since its establishment in 1885. The Birmingham office represents a crucial step in Isadore Goldman’s ongoing growth trajectory, providing an enhanced local presence for both clients and Insolvency Practitioners throughout the Midlands.

Monica Kapur, a Birmingham native with two decades of experience in contentious matters, brings invaluable expertise to her leadership role. She stated, “Opening Isadore Goldman’s Birmingham office is a very exciting step for the firm, and it feels especially meaningful to me as someone who is Birmingham born and bred.” Her appointment is expected to strengthen the firm’s profile in the city and reinforce relationships within the local professional community.

Central to the new office’s function will be the continued development of IG Construct, Isadore Goldman’s tailored service designed for Insolvency Practitioners managing insolvent construction companies. This initiative offers a comprehensive solution, with funding options where necessary, ensuring clear and practical support in navigating complex construction insolvency issues. As Monica noted, “We know construction insolvency can involve very specific commercial and practical challenges, and our aim is to provide clear, specialist and joined-up support from the outset.”

Managing Director Nick Oliver emphasised the importance of this Birmingham office opening, calling it “a significant milestone for Isadore Goldman and an important part of our continued growth as a specialist insolvency and restructuring firm.” He also expressed confidence in Monica’s leadership, highlighting her deep sector knowledge and regional connections as key assets.

In addition to her new role at Isadore Goldman, Monica Kapur has been appointed as the Regional Chair of the R3 Midlands branch, becoming the first female Chair of its committee. Reflecting on her dual roles, she remarked, “Opening a new office here at the same time as taking on the role of R3 Midlands Chair feels particularly significant. It gives us an even stronger base in the region and reflects our commitment to being part of the local professional community.” Her ambition is to foster greater engagement and diversity within the insolvency and restructuring sector.

Isadore Goldman’s Birmingham office is strategically located at 3 Brindley Place, Birmingham, B12JB, and is poised to play a vital role in the firm’s mission to provide expert insolvency solutions across the Midlands.