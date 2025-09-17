The Law Society of England and Wales has expressed its support for the recently published evaluation of digital services by HM Courts and Tribunals Services (HMCTS). This comprehensive report focuses on both professional and personal users of digital civil, family, and tribunal services. Richard Atkinson, president of the Law Society, remarked that “the release of HMCTS’s digital services evaluation is welcome. It clearly shows that investment in reliable technology can improve efficiency in this vital public service and strengthen access to justice.” He emphasised the importance of designing technology that meets the needs of all users, including solicitors and legal professionals who depend on these services for their clients.

Atkinson highlighted that the findings from the society's 21st Century Justice project indicate that a modern justice system must address people's needs through responsible technology deployment. He stressed the necessity for sustained investment, saying that “to achieve the reform that HMCTS is aiming for, investment needs to be sustained. Gaps in functionality and inadequate user support risk creating problems, undermining improvements and preventing the system from working fairly for all.”

In conclusion, the Law Society encourages HMCTS to collaborate closely with solicitors. This partnership is essential to ensure that digital services are effective and promote greater access to justice for all individuals seeking legal remedies. The overall message is clear: investments in digital services are crucial to unlocking civil justice in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape